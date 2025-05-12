Diddy Trial Update: Jury Selection Concludes, Meet 8 Men and 4 Women Chosen for Rapper's S*x Trafficking Case

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment, r*pe, and human trafficking.

Sean Diddy Combs's s*x trafficking case is set for the opening statements as the process of jury selection concludes. The panel includes eight men and four women, with six alternatives. The rapper, who was arrested in late 2024, is also accused of racketeering and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

As for the panel, Juror 2 is an actor and a single white man living in Manhattan. He currently works as a massage therapist and has worked at two luxury hotels. Juror 5 is a white male working as a young investment analyst in a financial company. He is said to be opposed to the d*ath penalty.

Jurors 25 and 28 are Hispanic men and women set to study Diddy Combs' trial. The male works as a scientist and is fond of watching nature documentaries. The lady works as a clerk at the supermarket, is single, and relies on word of mouth instead of news reports.

Juror 55 is a black woman, working in a nursing home, a mom of two, and lives in Manhattan. Juror 58 is a black male who supervises New York City Department accounts. He often reads the New York Post and GQ Magazine.

Juror 75 is an Asian male who used to work at JP Morgan but is currently retired. He is married, has a son, and loves to play cricket and volleyball. Juror 116 is a white man living in Westchester with his wife and daughter.

Jurors 160 and 184 are black men and women, and the latter stays in Westchester with her family. She works as a physician. For the male, he is a social worker program supervisor and a security guard on the weekends. Juror 201 is a male senior logistics analyst who is quite unsure about Diddy's guilt. The last juror, 217, is a black female who lives in Manhattan. She is retired and keeps a tab on all current happenings.

The session of the federal trial was initially set to begin the previous week, but the judge on the high-profile case, Arun Subramanian, decided to postpone it and give time to the jurors not to get cold feet at the time of the hearing.

The trials are expected to last multiple weeks, with at least three to four accusers taking the stand to testify against Combs. As per the previous media reports, one of the people to provide her testimony is Cassie Ventura, the rapper's ex-girlfriend.

Ventura was the first one to accuse the artist of the crime and filed a lawsuit against him on the grounds of r*ping and assaulting her while they were in a relationship for a decade.

Moreover, following the arrest of P. Diddy, a video surfaced on the internet that showcased the rapper dragging and kicking his former partner in the lobby of a hotel.

Meanwhile, the jury members have been finalized after two jurors reconsidered their decision and backed out of the position. Ahead of the opening statements, Combs' kids, Quincy Brown and King Combs, stepped into the court to show support for their father.

The proceedings are currently taking place at the federal district court in Lower Manhattan. Due to the regulations, the hearing will not be televised.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

