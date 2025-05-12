Post Malone's Ex-Fiancée Hee Sung Park Seeks Full Custody of Daughter as Spilt Turns Ugly

Post Malone is facing a custody battle with his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park, over their 3-year-old daughter. RadarOnline reported that Park filed legal documents in Los Angeles on April 18, seeking full physical custody and court-ordered child support. The couple had previously agreed to a 50/50 custody arrangement through their lawyers after their split in late 2023.

In her filing, Hee Sung Park stated she is willing to share legal custody but wants the court to assign full physical custody to her. She also asked the court to make orders for support and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.

Two days before Park's court filing in California, Post Malone filed his own custody papers in Utah, where the couple had lived before separating. A source told RadarOnline that he saw Park's move to California as strategic.

“Post believed it was a tactical move on her part to gain an upper hand, since California courts are likely to be more sympathetic to her petition,” the source said. The source added, “He never thought it would come to this, but he says he’s not rolling over to her demands.”

The original 50/50 custody agreement between Malone and Park was not filed through the court but arranged privately between their attorneys. That informal deal is now being challenged, with Park seeking legal intervention. She has also requested child support from Malone, who is estimated to be worth USD 50 million.

Despite the legal back-and-forth, Malone is reportedly focused on what’s best for his daughter, who will turn three on May 26. A source shared that he understands his lifestyle isn’t always stable enough to be consistently present and that his daughter is too young to join him on tour.

As Post Malone begins his Big Ass Stadium Tour, the custody case has reportedly become a significant concern for him. While he is now dating social media star Christy Lee, sources said he remains focused on his daughter’s future. He wants her to know, when she’s older, that he made an effort to be there for her, regardless of the court’s final decision.

