BTS' Jin to take on Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning as Tom Cruise lands Run Jin appearance; fans excited for singer's 'Hollywood debut'

BTS Jin just got a special guest on his solo show, Run Seok Jin, and it’s none other than Tom Cruise! The two global icons met for the first time during Cruise’s recent trip to Korea. The Hollywood legend is currently promoting his Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning film (MI 8).

As per Edaily, BTS' Jin and Tom Cruise collaborated for the Run Seok Jin episode. This variety show is a fun and light-hearted series where Jin dives into a variety of adventures each week. Tom Cruise joins for a special segment, making it a one-of-a-kind moment that blends the worlds of K-pop and Hollywood. BTS x Tom Cruise—it's a crossover fans never thought they'd see.

Tom Cruise arrived in Korea on May 7 to kick off his promotional tour for the action-packed film. It was his 12th visit to the country, and this time, he wasn’t alone. Alongside him were director Christopher McQuarrie, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Amid the promotional activities, Tom Cruise meet with BTS Jin. As soon as the news was dropped, it went viral. Fans couldn’t help but connect it to the recent behind-the-scenes footage of Jin performing action scenes. In Jin Wick's episode, he shows off his fighting skills.

One fan joked, "Bro’s gonna make it to Hollywood!" while another added, "This is so interesting." Others expressed excitement for the next episode of Run Seok Jin, eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

Some fans still couldn’t believe that Tom Cruise and BTS Jin would actually be in the same frame, creating a buzz of excitement across the fandom.

As per the news, Tom Cruise recorded his segment solo for Jin’s show for his upcoming episode. Meanwhile, director McQuarrie joined director Choi Dong Hoon for a Master’s Talk segment, where they discussed everything about filmmaking.

As for Mission Impossible 8, it’s packed with high-stakes action and thrilling moments that fans of the franchise love. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team face a mission that could risk their lives.

Mission Impossible 8 is set to hit theaters in Korea on May 17, and it promises to be another unforgettable adventure for fans. With this unexpected collaboration between Tom Cruise and BTS Jin, it’s clear that the promotion is shaping up to be just as epic as the movie itself.

So, brace your seatbelts because it is going to be a fun ride.