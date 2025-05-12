Nakuul Mehta isn't ready for Virat Kohli's Test Cricket retirement, Ishqbaaaz star's message will make every fan teary-eyed: WATCH

On May 12, 2025, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a glorious chapter in Indian cricket. The announcement sent shockwaves across the country, and actor Nakuul Mehta’s heartfelt tribute captured what millions of fans felt. His emotional video, shared online, wasn’t just a farewell; it felt like a collective heartbreak.



“There are some farewells that don’t feel like an ending but a punch to the gut. Virat Kohli,” Nakuul said, his voice breaking slightly as he recalled the memories Kohli created for Indian fans. For Mehta, the connection is deeply personal, his four-year-old son already believes Kohli is the greatest of his generation, simply because his “dada” feels it in his bones.



Through a series of raw and moving words, Mehta remembered some of Kohli’s defining Test moments, from the gritty 141 at Adelaide in 2014 while chasing a mammoth target, to the unforgettable 149 at Edgbaston in 2018, his first century in England. “What he gave us cannot be measured in numbers,” Mehta said. “He made us into an all-conditions Test team. He built the greatest pace attack this country has ever seen. He made Test cricket sexy again.”



Virat Kohli wasn’t just a player; he was an emotion. As a captain, he redefined India’s approach to red-ball cricket. His aggressive yet disciplined style turned the team into a dominant force globally. And now, as Test cricket continues without him, fans like Mehta are left feeling a little empty. “I’m not going to say thank you, because I’m not ready yet,” he added, summing up what so many feel.

Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife and acclaimed actress, also penned an emotional note on Instagram. “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones, but I’ll remember the tears you never showed,” she wrote. “Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites, but you’ve always followed your heart.”



Kohli’s retirement comes just days after Rohit Sharma also stepped away from Test cricket, leaving Indian cricket at a major crossroads. With a five-match Test series in England beginning June 20, the team now faces the challenge of moving forward without two of its most experienced batters.



Reflecting on his journey, Kohli wrote, “It’s not easy, but it feels right. It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

