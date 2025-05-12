Cannes 2025: Out of Competition Slots Are Packed With Big-Ticket Titles, Know More

The biggest event in the world of cinema, Cannes Film Festival 2025, is rapidly approaching, and it's hard to tame the excitement. The grand event will take place from May 13 to 24 in the South of France.

This year, many titles from different parts of the world have made it to the Out of Competition list. If you're wondering what these movie titles are? Do not worry, we've got you!

According to the Cannes website, the ventures that are listed in the Out of Competition section for this year's festival are:

13 Days, 13 Nights (13 Jours, 13 Nuits) by Martin Bourboulon

Colors of Time (La Venue De L’avenir) by Cédric Klapisch

Leave One Day (Partir Un Jour) by Amélie Bonin

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning by Christopher McQuarrie

The Richest Woman in the World (La Femme Plus Riche Du Monde) by Thierry Klifa

Highest 2 Lowest by Spike Lee

A Private Life (Vie Privée) by Rebecca Zlotowski

Incredible individuals from the industry will be the jury members during the prestigious festival, including: Juliette Binoche, Payal Kapadia, Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, Hong Sangsoo, Dieudo Hamadi, Carlos Reygadas, and Jeremy Strong, per the website.

Additionally, this year, veteran actor, producer, and director Robert De Niro will be awarded the honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement. He will be honored during the opening ceremony (May 13) of the event.

Another thing that has got everyone excited is that Tom Cruise will be present at the festival as his Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning will be screened in the above-mentioned category on May 14. Per the website, the cast and film's director, McQuarrie, will also be present during the ceremony.

