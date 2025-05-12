Diddy Arrives in Court for Opening Statements; Rap Mogul’s Mom and Kids Show Up in His Support

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday before opening statements began in his high-profile s*x-trafficking trial. The 54-year-old music mogul was joined by nearly all of his children and his mother, Janice Combs, who showed up to support him as the legal proceedings got underway.

Diddy entered the courtroom wearing a light gray crew neck sweater, matching pants, and a white shirt. Upon spotting his family, he placed his hand over his heart, smiled warmly, and formed a heart symbol with his hands before hugging his legal team and shaking hands with jury consultant Linda Moreno. He also blew a kiss to one of his sons before taking his seat.

All of Diddy's children, except for his youngest daughter, three-year-old Love, were present for the start of the trial. His children, including Quincy Brown, Christian "King" Combs, Justin Combs, Chance Combs, and twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, have previously voiced their support through social media posts and court appearances.

On behalf of all of Diddy's kids, his son Quincy Brown, 33, wrote in a joint statement, "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way," the statement continued. "We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

Inside the courtroom, Diddy appeared composed and focused. He reviewed legal documents alongside his attorney, Teny Geragos.

One of the first witnesses expected to take the stand is Diddy's former girlfriend, singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura. The defense has indicated it will argue that their relationship involved mutual violence. Meanwhile, prosecutors noted that they have been unable to reach one alleged victim, referred to as "Victim 3," who is now unlikely to testify.

Monday's proceedings will begin with the finalization of jury selection, which has been delayed since last Friday. The trial will then move into opening statements. Prosecutors alleged that Combs coerced women into drug-fueled group s*x and used violence to maintain control.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

