Latest Hindi OTT Release This Week (May 12 to May 18): Web series to watch out for on JioHotstar

The week has just started, and here we're back with the article to remind you of the web shows and movies releasing this week, i.e., March 12 to March 18. Interestingly, unlike other weeks, this time, Bollywood buffs need not struggle to make a choice about the OTT project to watch, as it is just one Hindi web series releasing this week.

Advertisement

1. Hai Junoon

Release Date: May 16

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Hai Junoon is an upcoming musical drama web series directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is led by Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez, while Sumedh Mudgalkar, Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Anushka Sen, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Aditya Bhat, among others, will be seen in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the show was released a few days back and is set against the backdrop of a college. It shows both the lead stars forming their respective music clubs: The Misfits and The SuperSonics, who fight against each other in a college dance battle.

A 2:08 promises to explore the themes of ambition, rivalry, and self-discovery that are sure to resonate with the younger audiences. Bringing a dash of nostalgic wave, we also get to hear the recreation of classic old songs, including Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and Jab Chhaye Mera Jaadu.

"Har surr ka jawaab denge groove se. Get ready for the biggest musical clash of the year! Hotstar Specials Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate. Streaming May 16 only on #JioHotstar," the text alongside the official announcement shared on social media read.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf was also announced to release directly on OTT instead of a theatrical release. The makers announced that the upcoming family comedy drama, scheduled to grace the silver screens on May 9, will now be directly released on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.

However, the decision didn’t go well with the multiplex chain PVR INOX, which reportedly sued Dinesh Vijan’s production house, Maddock Films, alleging that their decision was a breach of a contract signed on May 6, 2025. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on June 16, 2025. Till then, the film can’t be released theatrically or digitally.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal represent every Virat Kohli fan with emotional reactions to his Test cricket retirement announcement