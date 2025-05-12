Tom Cruise Takes Sky High Approach for Promotions of His Next Mission: Impossible Film Ahead of World Premiere at Cannes

Tom Cruise is making big news every day, gearing up for the promotion of his next film. While the audience is anticipating his last entry of the highly acclaimed spy franchise, Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning, the actor surely had a surprise for everyone. Tom Cruise, who has always charmed us with his mind-blowing stunts and tireless action, was recently spotted on the top of the BFI IMAX theater in London.

This latest news comes ahead of the prestigious BFI Fellowship, which the Edge of Tomorrow actor is set to receive at a dinner on Monday night. Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that the actor will also head to the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of The Final Reckoning.

As per a report by Variety, the actor was spotted on the roof of the aforementioned theater, which is also advertising a huge banner of Tom Cruise's upcoming movie. The actor was seen on the rooftop after a wide-ranging discussion about his career at the BFI.

The report by the outlet further stated that it is still unknown how the actor from Eyes Wide Shut got up on the roof of the stated BFI theater. A footage had emerged on social media, of the actor standing on the rooftop on Sunday night.

As seen in the post, Tom Cruise could be seen wearing all formals attire. A black suit and pants, along with a white shirt inside. He appeared to be standing on the dome of the stated IMAX theater, with the skies behind him shining bright blue, with shades of yellow and orange. The actor was even noticed to have been making his hair on the top of the theater.

Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning is the last entry in the long-running spy franchise. The movie is the second installment of the 2023 outing, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

