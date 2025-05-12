Virginia Giuffre Feared Losing her Multi-Million-Pound Prince Andrew Payout Before Suicide: Report

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and suicide.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse survivors, was reportedly stressed leading up to her tragic death on April 25. The Mirror reported that Giuffre learned that her multi-million-pound Prince Andrew payout was at risk.

The disgraced Prince was also accused of s*xual assault, but the case was settled with mutual consent. He made a huge donation to Giuffre's anti-s*x-trafficking nonprofit organization, and a large portion of the amount went directly to her.

However, she feared losing the fortune and was “extremely distressed” over the news, weeks before her tragic demise. The mom of three was worried that her fortune would be snatched because another one of Epstein’s victims sued her for defamation.

Giuffre was being sued by artist Rina Oh for falsely describing her as Epstein’s girlfriend. Another factor that contributed to Giuffre’s alleged depression was her rocky marriage and custody issues. She reportedly stressed over her marriage collapsing and potentially losing her children’s custody to her husband.

An insider told the outlet that she was distressed in the weeks leading up to her death. “She felt like everything she had fought so hard for was going or gone. Couple this with the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of Epstein,” the source added.

Oh’s defamation lawsuit further added to her stress. Giuffre accused Oh of physical assault, but the latter denied the claim, insisting that she was a victim herself.

In the lawsuit, Oh’s attorney claimed that Giuffre knew that accusing a fellow victim “would maximise the spread and harm and damage to [Oh].” The filing further accused Giuffre of having malicious intentions behind making those defamatory claims.

“These defamations and slanders by Defendant are causing [Oh] great harm,” the lawsuit added. This filing was reportedly set to be used by Andrew’s legal team to attack Giuffre for suing him for sexual abuse in 2021.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same

