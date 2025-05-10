Bridgerton Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Reveals Luke Newton Was Sick During First Week of Filming 'Scary' Polin Scene

Nicola Coughlan recalled the first scene she shot with Luke Newton in Bridgerton season 3, and it was none other than the epic ballroom scene. At this point, Colin (Newton) is conflicted about his feelings for Penelope (Coughlan) and fumes watching her dance with another eligible suitor.

However, the actress revealed that Newton was sick when they filmed the scene, which was a turning point in season 3. In an interview with British Vogue, Coughlan shared the behind-the-scenes insights.

“This is the first scene I shot with Luke, and he was ill the first week of filming,” she revealed. Although the duo looked effortless in the final shot, it wasn’t a cakewalk. The Derry Girls actress recalled it as a “scary” experience for multiple reasons.

Firstly, their characters shared a different dynamic at that point of the story as opposed to their season 1 and 2 interactions. Secondly, it was a huge ballroom set up. “It was really scary because it was sort of a different dynamic than we’d ever had before on the show,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, she went into detail about her wedding look for the season. Spoiler alert: Penelope and Colin get married in the third season of Bridgerton, completing their friends-to-lovers trope.

Coughlan wore a stunning wedding dress, which she revealed was designed by John Glaser. “He asked me what I wanted to wear, which was very, very cool,” she added. They looked at Vivienne Westwood references before finalizing her look.

The Irish actress recalled that the dress was beautiful and “delicate” and comfortable as they wore it for the three-week period in which the sequence was shot. “I loved it very, very much,” Coughlan added.

Netflix’s beloved series has wrapped production for season 4, which will spotlight the love story between Luke Thompson’s Benedict and Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek. Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.

