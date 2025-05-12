India’s leading multiplex chain, PVRInox, has booked a loss of Rs 151 crore for FY 2024/2025, as compared to Rs 114 crore in FY 2023/2024. The income for PVRInox saw a dip in revenue on a year-on-year basis from Rs 6203 crore in the year ending 2024, to Rs 5874 crore in FY 2024/2025. The dip in revenue has primarily come due to a drop in the number of releases, especially from the Hindi Film Industry.

Approximately 13.7 crore people viewed feature films in the national chain through the year, as compared to 15.4 crore admits in the previous year. The average ticket price was however stagnant at Rs 259, but one is expecting it to be stable in the coming year as well, due to easy on pocket offers like National Cinema Day, Cinema Lovers Day & Blockbuster Tuesdays. Hindi films contributed 41 percent to the total box office, followed by regional content at 32 percent, Hollywood at 14 percent and Hindi dubbed at 13 percent. PVRInox has entailed a profit of Rs 470 crore, if we look at the Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (Revenue – Expenses).

The screen count of PVRInox stands at 1723 screens at 349 cinemas, which is looking to increase by 100 screens in the coming year. The leading multiplex earned Rs 2754 crore from sale of tickets, Rs 1827 crore from the sale of food and beverages, Rs 447 crore from advertisement, and Rs 211 crore from convenience fees. The top-performing films at PVRInox in the previous year were Pushpa 2, Stree 2, and Chhaava.

In 2024/25, the re-releases earned Rs 124 crore, with a cumulative footfall of 71 lakh. The top 3 re-releases were Tummbad, Interstellar, and Sanam Teri Kasam. The present financial year looks bright for the exhibition sector with a plethora of releases starting with Mission Impossible 8, followed by Housefull 5, Thug Life, Sitaare Zameen Par, Jurassic World, Son of Sardaar 2, War 2, Coolie, Baaghi 4, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari, Jolly LLB 3, Kantara 2, Thama, Kartik Aaryan x Anurag Basu and Alpha among others.

