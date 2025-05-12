Diddy Trial: Rapper's Defense Admits He's Violent and Drug Addict But Denies S*x Trafficking Charges in Opening Statement

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment, r*pe, and human trafficking.

Sean Diddy Combs’s s*x trafficking trial has commenced at the federal court with the opening statements following the completion of jury selection. The defense has admitted to the rapper being violent, having jealousy-fueled arguments with his past girlfriends, and being a d*ug addict but refuted the accusations of s*x trafficking.

Advertisement

After the prosecutor’s statements, where the attorneys called out the music mogul for running a criminal enterprise, the defense took the stand and claimed that the ones who are accusing the rapper of criminal acts are themselves “capable, strong, adult women.”

Further in their statements, the attorneys mentioned that the women, who are described as Diddy Combs’ girlfriends, were involved in a s*xual relationship with the artist by their consent.

Teny Geragos, lawyer for the musician, stated, “Being a willing participant in your own s*x life is not s*x trafficking.”

Moreover, the lawyer is also breaking down the video of Combs and Cassie Ventura from 2016. The clip showcased that the rapper was dragging and kicking his former partner in the lobby of a hotel. Geragos will likely go into the details of the event that took place at the time, as it is crucial to know how people view what happened.

Advertisement

The lawyer stated in court, “The video is overwhelming evidence of domestic violence.” He continued, “but it’s overwhelming evidence that this domestic violence is over a phone and not over s*x trafficking.”

Apart from the above-mentioned charges, the father of seven is also accused of racketeering and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

Additionally, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Ventura, is also expected to take the stand and testify against the music mogul, along with three other victims. Diddy Combs was arrested on the charges in late 2024 at his residence.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Diddy Trial Update: Jury Selection Concludes, Meet 8 Men and 4 Women Chosen for Rapper's S*x Trafficking Case