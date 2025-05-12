Cannes Film Festival 2025: No Provocative Outfits Allowed at Red Carpet; Know All About New Dress Code Guidelines

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is set to begin this week with stricter red carpet rules. Organizers have introduced a new ban on nudity at the event, targeting revealing outfits often called 'naked dresses.' A festival document stated, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival."

The new rule will be enforced by Cannes staff, and the festival's welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules, as per the Daily Mail.

This change comes as French director Amélie Bonnin's film Leave One Day opens the festival, which coincides with political news, including Trump's recent promise to impose tariffs on foreign films.

The Cannes red carpet has long been known for its formal dress code. Men are expected to wear tuxedos and bow ties, while women must wear evening gowns and heels. However, the festival faced backlash in 2015 when some women were reportedly turned away from a premiere for wearing flat shoes. The incident, nicknamed 'Heelgate,' drew criticism and sparked silent protests.

Actresses like Julia Roberts and Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet barefoot in the years that followed. This led the organisers to relax the rules slightly.

As of 2024, the dress code reads: "To go to the gala screenings, a dinner jacket (tuxedo) and bow tie or evening dress must be worn. Without it, you can wear a cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a smart top with black trousers, a black dress, a black or midnight blue suit and a bow tie. Smart shoes, with or without heels, must be worn. Trainers are not allowed."

While Cannes has updated some of its guidelines, it still values formality. Visitors must follow the rules or risk being denied entry. For example, handbags are discouraged on the red carpet to keep visuals clean for photographers.

The festival has also seen moments of self-expression. In 2019, French DJ Kiddy Smile wore a floral gown on the red carpet, breaking the men's dress code. He was initially stopped by security but allowed through after a senior official intervened. His fashion choice sparked conversations about inclusivity at Cannes.

