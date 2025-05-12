Michael Bublé Returns as Coach in The Voice for Third Time, Joins Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg and More

Michael Bublé will be back as The Voice coach for the third time! On Monday, May 12, NBC announced that the musician will join the judges panel alongside Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire.

With this, Bublé becomes one of the only artists in recent years to appear on the singing competition for more than two consecutive seasons. The Canadian singer spoke to PEOPLE and shared his reaction to the exciting announcement.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy, and I’m so thrilled to be back for Season 28,” he said. The Sway hitmaker added that he relates to the contestants having the same drive and passion as he did before making it in the industry.

Being celebrated as a musician was his dream come true; therefore, fulfilling other people’s dreams makes it all the more exciting and rewarding. “I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing, there’s nothing better,” he added.

Bublé also gave his two cents on why the singing competition is such a huge craze even after more than 2 decades. He revealed that The Voice is all about the artists. The judges get to polish their “incredible” talents and be part of a beautiful journey.

He first began as a coach on the show in season 26 in 2024 alongside Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg. The singer’s team ended up winning as contestant Sofronio Vasquez took home the grand prize.

Not only did the Feeling Good crooner win the competition as a first-time coach, but Vasquez also created history by being the first-ever Filipino singer to win The Voice. The show will premiere with two hours on Mondays and Tuesdays in September this year.

However, later, the time slot will go down to one night per week as a result of NBC picking up the NBA.