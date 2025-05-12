DYK acting wasn’t Ibrahim Ali Khan’s first career choice? Hint - It has special connection to grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan

Did you know acting wasn’t Ibrahim Ali Khan’s first career choice? In fact, his initial passion had a special connection to his grandfather, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. In a recent interview with GQ India, Ibrahim opened up about his early interest in cricket, revealing that he even pursued the sport seriously, attempting to play at the Ranji Trophy level. However, he eventually realised it wasn’t the right path for him.

In a recent conversation with GQ India, Ibrahim Ali Khan reflected on his career journey, revealing that unlike his sister Sara Ali Khan, who once explored paths outside acting, he too had considered other professions.

He shared that he was once passionate about cricket and even attempted to pursue it at the Ranji Trophy level, but eventually recognised it wasn’t the right fit for him. Ibrahim admitted there was a phase when he was uncertain about his future, and that his decision to pursue acting came gradually over time.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as "Tiger Pataudi," was one of India’s most iconic cricketers and a pioneering figure in the sport. Born into royalty, he was the Nawab of Pataudi and brought regal charm and fierce competitiveness to the cricket field.

Despite losing vision in one eye due to a car accident at a young age, he went on to become India’s youngest Test captain at just 21. Under his leadership, Indian cricket saw a significant transformation, with a focus on aggression and team unity. His legacy continues to inspire generations, both within and beyond the cricketing world.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim made his big Bollywood debut with Khushi Kapoor in Netflix's Nadaaniyan. The film stars Ibrahim as Arjun Mehta, a diligent scholarship student who is hired by Pia, a wealthy classmate portrayed by Khushi Kapoor, to pose as her boyfriend and help her regain social standing after a fallout with her friends.

Despite the film's high-profile cast and production, it received largely negative reviews, with critics citing a lack of originality and depth

