Diddy Trial Set To Begin Today With Jury Selection and Opening Statements: All We Know So Far

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment, r*pe, and human trafficking.

Sean Diddy Combs will step into the court for his federal trial today, May 12. The rapper who has been charged with s*x trafficking charges will face the jury that was selected in the previous week.

The opening statements will be heard at 9:00 AM. The trial session was postponed by a couple of days, as the judge, Arun Subramanian, wanted to give the jurors some time to make up their minds and not get cold feet at the last moment.

The decision to postpone the hearing came after one of the jurors emailed the court that they wanted to be excused from the case due to “issues of personal well-being.”

Apart from s*x trafficking, Combs has also been charged with racketeering and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. Moreover, the music mogul was arrested at his residence in late 2024 after his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him. Ventura, who accused the rapper of r*ping and assaulting her, will also take the stand and testify against Diddy.

Meanwhile, following the arrest of the rapper, a video surfaced on the internet that showcased Combs dragging and kicking Ventura in the lobby of a hotel.

While the names of other celebrities also came up in the case, including Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan, and Kiki Myers, a source revealed to People Magazine that the sportsperson will not be called in to testify against the artist.

Apart from Ventura, three other victims will potentially give their statements against Combs. The rapper has constantly denied the allegations that were laid out in the indictment. If found guilty, Sean Diddy Combs will face life imprisonment.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

