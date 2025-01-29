What to Watch on Peacock: 3 Movies and Series to Add to Your Watchlist This Week

Peacock has delivered an interesting lineup of movies and shows this year. In this article, we provide you with a quick yet efficient list of binge-worthy and thrilling shows that you can stream on the platform.

The list is carefully curated and includes genres like reality shows, spy thrillers, and retro dramas. Moreover, to keep it relevant, we have picked up all the latest releases on the streaming platform like the Emmy-winning show The Traitors. In case you are having a somber start to 2025, these shows will certainly give you the much-needed adrenaline! Check out the complete list below:

The Traitors

This reality game show will force you to binge-watch the entire season! The psychological adventure competition where 20 players compete to win the ultimate prize money is focused on entertaining and captivating one person only — the audience.

The twist here is that some of the members are not team players but are rather playing to eliminate their teammates. Moreover, the creators intend to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with riveting twists, changing emotional dynamics, betrayals, and broken trust among the players.

The show takes place in a Scottish castle and is hosted by Alan Cumming who brings charisma and elegance with his humor and high-end fashion.

The Day of the Jackal

Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne leads the thriller series as an elite spy named The Jackal who carries out hits for the highest fee. However, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer Bianca (Lashana Lynch) who tracks him down in a “thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe.”

Redmayne’s performance in the spy thriller earned him a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actor in a TV Drama category at this year’s ceremony. So if watching gruesome murders with poetic justice is something you enjoy, this show is worth a watch.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

If you are looking to indulge in something retro, specifically from the 70s, this star-studded series would be the perfect call. The drama-miniseries is set in Atlanta in the 1970s and is based on the events leading up to an infamous robbery and its consequences. Kevin Hart leads the ensemble as a hustler named Chicken Man.

Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, and Don Cheadle are other integral cast members. The show based on its eponymous iHeart true-crime podcast, highlights the rise of the Black community in the city while chaos breaks after the heist which coincided with boxer Muhammad Ali's historic comeback fight.