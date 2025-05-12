Taylor Swift Feels ‘Exploited’ by Blake Lively Amid Her It Ends with Us Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni: Report

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment.

The updates on Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal drama are on everyone’s social media feed at this point. Apart from the two, Taylor Swift’s name was dragged as it was reportedly mentioned in Baldoni’s counter suit in January after Lively accused him of s*xual harassment in December.

Now, the Daily Mail’s report mentioned that Swift was devastated when she was subpoenaed as a witness in the legal war between It Ends With Us co-stars on Friday.

The publication also mentioned that it was understood that the Wildest Dreams singer has been “completely floored” by the legal escalation and is currently “very upset.”

The outlet reported that the pop sensation felt betrayed and “exploited” by the Age of Adaline star, who has been her longtime friend.

In Baldoni’s lawsuit, alleged screenshots of text messages and emails that named Swift were reportedly included. In one particular exchange, Lively allegedly referred to the singer as one of her “dragons.”

Additionally, the Five Feet Apart director also claimed that Swift was present at a meeting about the movie, conducted by Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, at their New York home.

An insider close ot the music artist reportedly shared that the singer simply arrived to discover the meeting underway, and she did not have any involvement. Apart from that, the outlet mentioned that the claims were made that Swift personally approved Isabela Ferrer’s casting in the film as young Lily Bloom.

The publication learned, “Speculation that Taylor chose young Lily in casting is simply untrue,” adding, “This subpoena delves into events and things that did not occur.”

As of now, the updates and discussion regarding this legal matter continue circulating on various social media platforms.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Usher Almost Causes Fan to Go into Anaphylactic Shock at Live Event; Know What Happened