Know how Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van looks like; Chennai Express co-star Priyamani makes exciting revelations

Priyamani recently opened up about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express. In a chat with Humans of Bombay, she shared some warm memories from the film’s shoot. One of the most exciting stories she shared was about having dinner with the superstar inside his famous vanity van.



Shah Rukh Khan is known for owning one of the most luxurious vanity vans in Bollywood. Priyamani, who danced with him in the hit song 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor, was clearly impressed by it. She said they shot for 5 nights, and on the 4th night, SRK invited her for dinner in his vanity van.



Describing the van, Priyamani said, “It’s like a house. It’s very personal—it has his pictures, his family’s pictures, and it’s all very tastefully and beautifully done.” She added that it felt like a home. She was in awe when she first saw it and even got a full tour of the space before they ate dinner together.



Priyamani also remembered playing Kaun Banega Crorepati on Shah Rukh’s iPad during the shoot. She helped him with a few dance steps too. According to her, he is a dedicated and hardworking actor. Even after shooting long hours, he would still stay back to practice dance moves for the next day. She recalled him calling the choreographer’s assistant after a 12-hour shoot just to perfect his steps.



Their song from Chennai Express became a chartbuster. Fans loved their chemistry and energy. Priyamani later reunited with Shah Rukh in Jawan, where he played a dual role. The action-packed film directed by Atlee also starred Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra. It went on to earn over Rs. 1,100 crore worldwide.



Priyamani is currently gearing up for her next project, The Family Man Season 3. The web series, directed by Raj and DK, stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead and will stream on Prime Video this November. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jaideep Ahlawat also feature in important roles.



Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is preparing for his upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is expected to begin filming later this year. His daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan are also part of the cast. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are also going to be a part of the movie. King Khan's fans can't wait for his next release.

