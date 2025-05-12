Comedy Khiladigalu's Rakesh Poojary’s last dance video on Aaj Ki Raat goes viral; Rishab Shetty pens emotional note

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of the death of an individual.

Rakesh Poojary, who we know from the famous show Comedy Khiladigalu, was declared dead on the early morning of 11 May 2025 at the age of 33. It was known that the celebrity had visited the Karkala region of Karnataka to attend the pre-wedding ceremony of his friends, where he later suffered a heart attack. Amidst this, a video of his final dance is getting viral on X (Twitter), leaving fans heartbroken.

Advertisement

During his friend’s pre-wedding ceremony, Rakesh Poojary was pushed in the middle to dance to the hit song, Aaj Ki Raat, creating a fun celebration atmosphere. His name was announced on the mic, and he was later gathered by people who wanted to see his dance moves.

After a night full of dancing, the star suddenly collapsed on the floor around 2 AM and could not respond. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he didn’t respond to any treatment and was declared dead.

Reacting to his death news Rishab Shetty took to his X (Twitter) account and penned down an emotional note, saying, “You are a wonderful artist forever in my mind. Your role in the movie Kantara and the smile on your face while performing it will forever be etched in my mind. This is an irreparable loss to the artist community.. Be born again my friend..May your soul rest in peace. May God give your family the strength to bear this shock.”

Advertisement

Regarding his journey to fame, Rakesh was known among the audience for his fantastic performance and style in the Kannada reality show Comedy Khiladigalu Season 2, where his team emerged as the second runner-up. Again, while participating in Season 3, he was able to win the first prize and gain a massive fan following.

His sudden death has left us heartbroken and will always be remembered by his fans!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara misunderstands Madame Tussauds wax statue as her father and it is hilariously cute