Barry Keoghan Shows Support For Sabrina Carpenter By Liking Her Social Media Post Amid Their Breakup Rumors

Barry Keoghan, known for his role in Dunkirk, has recently put an end to speculation about a breakup with his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter. The two are said to have first crossed paths at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. Dating rumors began swirling in February 2024 when they made a striking public appearance at a Grammys afterparty. Since then, they've openly embraced their romance, often seen sharing dinner dates and outings together.

According to People magazine, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi recently reported that Sabrina Carpenter and her rumored boyfriend Barry Keagan had called it quits months after taking their romance public, which left fans shocked. Now, amid the rumors, Keoghan subtly shut the speculations by liking the Girl Meets World actress's recent Instagram post.

Carpenter, who never leaves any chance to entertain fans with her record-smashing hit songs, posted a stunning photo of herself donning blue-colored lingerie and heels. In the caption, she teased that there is officially one week left until the release of her upcoming album Short n' Sweet. The singer also mentioned she made a limited edition vinyl with a bonus track specifically for her fans called Needless to Say.



While it's unclear if the couple has broken up, Carpenter recently gushed about The Green Knight actor. In an interview with Variety, she opened up about the music video for her new single, Please Please Please, which featured Keoghan as problematic boyfriend and what he thinks about the track.

The singer said, "He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that," adding, "I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation." She mentioned seeing him on the screen with her song as the soundtrack made the video "better and all the more special."



Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet will be out on August 23, 2024, while Barry Keoghan will be next seen in the forthcoming thriller Bring Them Down. In the movie, he plays the character of Jack opposite Colm Meaney.

