'On And Off': Source Weighs In On Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan's Relationship Amid Split Rumors

Amid rumors of their split, a People source cleared the air about the nature of the relationship Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan share. Per the publication's intel, the romance between the Espresso hitmaker and the Saltbun star is “on and off.”

On Friday, August 16, Keoghan also subtly responded to the breakup rumor by liking Carpenter’s latest Instagram post, which showed her kneeling in baby blue lingerie for the cover of her Short n’ Sweet Bonus Track LP. The singer also still has a clip from her music video Please Please Please pinned to the top of her account—the video that stars Keoghan as her love interest.

The former Disney star and the Irish actor made their first official appearance at the Grammys afterparty hosted by W Magazine, according to E! News, but had reportedly been seeing each other as far back as fall 2023. The duo, per Elle, attended Paris Fashion Week last September at a Givenchy show. Since then, they have made bigger appearances, like at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March 2024 and Carpenter’s iconic MV.

She recently told Variety that Keoghan “loved the song” when he heard Please Please Please, adding, “He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that.”

“I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation,” Carpenter continued. “So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

Keoghan has been seen at several of Carpenter’s shows, including when she opened for her best friend Taylor Swift in Singapore and when she took over Coachella in April. For her birthday this spring, he threw her a party at DUMBO House in Brooklyn, if Elle's source is to be believed.

While Sabrina Carpenter tried to “skirt around” the question when asked by Rolling Stone if she refers to the actor as her boyfriend in June, who knows? Maybe she’ll divulge more about her love life in her upcoming album, Short n’ Sweet, out August 23rd.

