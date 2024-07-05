Barry Keoghan's Old Tweets Surface Showing He Manifested Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter's Hit Songs

Did Barry Keoghan manifest his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter years ago? At least netizens think so after finding one of his decade-long post from X, formerly Twitter resurfaced. It was about 2014 when Keoghan tweeted a photo of him along with an almost finished cup of coffee. Reading what he wrote along with it, his fans think that he gave a hint then itself about his future connection.

What is the resurfacing tweet?

Fans are buzzing over Barry Keoghan's old tweets, which seem to eerily reference his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s latest hit songs. Years ago on X (formerly Twitter), Barry Keoghan hinted at his future romance with Sabrina Carpenter. Some of the 31-year-old actor’s tweets have resurfaced, mentioning his 25-year-old girlfriend’s popular songs from this year.

"Espresso Addict" was something he claimed he would become last year, as noted by the Saltburn actor in a tweet where he posed with an almost finished cup of coffee.

In a 2013 tweet, he humorously pleaded, "Can someone Please please Please lend me The Sopranos..."

Fans quickly noticed the references to her song titles, which led to the tweets gaining attention today.

In 2023, after having recently broken up with their partners, the two started dating. After rumors of Sabrina, the former Disney star, dating Shawn Mendes surfaced, he clarified, "we are not dating," in an interview with RTL Boulevard.

Since then, Barry has appeared in Sabrina’s latest hit single, Please Please Please, where they play characters reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's relationship timeline

It seems that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan first crossed paths at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, even though they weren't pictured together.

On their first date night in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were caught on camera. The pop diva looked fashionable in a gray top, wide-leg blue jeans, big black leather boots, and a black leather trench coat. She also wore a black hair bow and a white bag as accessories. Keoghan looked stylish in black pants and a white turtleneck sweater.

Earlier this year, the singer and actor were photographed wearing matching black outfits for a romantic date at an art gallery in Los Angeles. Keoghan and Carpenter attended the star-studded Grammys after-party hosted by W Magazine for their first public appearance together. The couple was seen leaving the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on February 10, 2024, and making their way to their car.

Barry Keoghan stood by Sabrina Carpenter during her performance on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore on March 3, 2024. Keoghan was in the audience and still looked completely fascinated. The actor looked happy and lovingly looking at his girlfriend the entire performance. The stars made their relationship official at the Vanity Fair annual Oscars after-party.

On April 12, 2024, Barry Keoghan was in attendance to cheer on his lady love, as she performed at the Coachella Music Festival. On the first day of Coachella, Keoghan appeared like a man in love, watching Carpenter perform.

The actor keeps his eyes fixed on the Feather singer as he records her performance and celebrates in videos that have been circulated on Twitter. At Coachella, the couple also had a great time on a double date with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan co-star in the music video for her new song, Please, Please, Please. wherein he plays a crook who frequently gets arrested for his illegal activities.

