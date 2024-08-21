'She Showed Me The Ropes': Lily Collins Praises Sandra Bullock for Having Her Back While Filming 'The Blind Side'

Speaking in an interview recently, while promoting the fourth season of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, Lily Collins looked back on her breakout acting gig in The Blind Side.

Her first notable film role didn't come until she co-starred with Sandra Bullock in the 2009 film The Blind Side. The daughter of Phil Collins made her television debut at the age of two in the BBC comedy series Growing Pains.

Lily was in her late teens at the time when The Blind Side was being filmed. True story-based film on the once NFL player, Michael Oher, this young boy was transformed from a homeless Black teenager to a celebrated football star by 2004 after the well-to-do Tuohy family adopted this boy in Tennessee. For this role, Sandra Bullock won highness like the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG Award. Meanwhile, it was Lily who played the role of Leigh Anne's daughter, Collins Tuohy.

In an interview with Sky News, exactly when told how the goodness and support from other more senior actors helped, she cited Sandra. As far as her early career was concerned, she reflected, "I feel very, very lucky" to have had such an encouraging experience when she was just starting out in the industry.

“My first film, I was mothered by Sandra Bullock,” Lily then explained. “She really took me under her wing during that experience and showed me the ropes.”

Advertisement

Lily watched how she worked with each person on set, the type of questions to ask in each instant, and the great reverence she obviously had for her craft. "Even when she didn't know she was teaching me, she was teaching me," Lily says, emphasizing how much Sandra taught her through her behavior.

Lily also shared how Sandra being on the set was a great lesson in having a no-nonsense, strong woman in her life when she was directing her first big film, a connection that even transcended after the film and proved pivotal in shaping Lily's life and development as someone new in the industry.

Now, as Lily Collins continues on her way to becoming a Hollywood household name, she is ever thankful for everything Sandra Bullock taught her in that mentorship, surely defining her into the great actress she will become.

ALSO READ: Emily in Paris Makeup Artist Spills the Bean on Lily Collins Makeup in Season 4; See Here