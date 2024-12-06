Ben Stiller Expresses His Disbelief Over Zoolander 2 Negative Reviews; Says ‘It's Hard To Think…’

Ben Stiller seems to be having a hard time knowing why the sequel to Zoolander, released in 2016, garnered bad reviews from the critics. The actor elaborated on the same during his recent appearance on Hot Ones.

Stiller was featured in the latest episode of the show, released on December 2, Thursday. He was asked by the host, Sean Evans, about which of his works was the most “misunderstood or treated unfairly by critics, now with the benefit of hindsight.”

The actor responded by saying that it is very difficult to analyze why critics like something or don't. He further talked about the 2016 released sequel, which has garnered 22% Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, saying, “It's hard to think it was that bad, that people didn't like it that much. But maybe I'm wrong.”

This is not the first time for the actor to talk about Zoolander’s second installment’s failure. Back in April, he appeared in David Duchovby’s Fail Better podcast and discussed the aforementioned venture.

The performer said that he thought everyone wanted the series. He mentioned thinking that he must have messed that up because everyone didn’t go to watch it and it also received bad reviews.

The movie’s failure did affect Stiller at the time. He expressed that it “freaked” him out. The actor further added that what terrified him the most was the thought that he was losing what he thought was hilarious, and he was also questioning himself on the sequel, which was definitely “blindsiding” to him and also affected him for a longer duration.

The first installment of the same turned out to be a classic and a box office success when it was released in 2001. Its second part made USD 29 million domestically against a USD 50 million budget, per Variety.

