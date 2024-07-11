Best Characters From the Severance Series As Season 2 Gets A Premiere Date; From Cobel To Dylan

The Apple TV series Severance, season 2, has been ramped out for a 2025 release. The teaser trailer released on Wednesday has let out very little information about the show’s upcoming season, but the fans are still excited to watch out for their favorite characters in the series.

The preview of the season showcases the legendary elevator from the first season, which will open again in the new episodes. The leads of the show are expected to reprise their roles, while the reports suggest that there might be new faces added to the cast.

Here’s a look at the best characters from Severance.

1. Cobel

Patricia Arquette stuns in the role of Cobel in the first season of Severance. In the race of bossy antagonists, Cobel’s character would surely take the top spot for her sass that she throws around like confetti. Cobel and power are synonymous to each other. The character’s need for control makes her a dangerous person in a room full of villains.

2. Mark

The lead character of the show and the hero, Mark, is one of the lovable characters in the series. While the fans enjoy the thriller part of Severance, they also happen to like Adam Scott’s presence onscreen. Mark can act relatable to the audience, as he is ready to go through the troubles in order to save his team. The character shows appropriate leadership qualities in the scenes that need him to shine and is not afraid to take risks.

3. Helly

It takes time for the audience to get used to the character of Helly. But if the viewers are invested in the show, Helly could be their favorite character. Britt Lower’s role in the show is different from that of the other cast members. While the other characters are holding off their compliant attitude, Helly comes off as the rebellious one. She is intelligent and goes all in to push the boundaries that act as obstacles to her tasks.

4. Dylan

Dylan, as a character, could be one of most disliked people in the cast. However, Zach Cherry as an actor, has showcased his brilliance in the show. In the initial episodes of season 1, Dylan is an arrogant, bossy employee who nobody likes. But something about his life that the character learns changes him to empathize with and help his fellow employees in the Lumon.

5. Petey

Petey is yet again a loved character in Severance season 1. The character played by Yul Vazquez has got the fans cheering for him, especially for he discovered Mark and got him to join the employees of Lumon. As Petey untangles the mystery of the organization, he suddenly disappears, only to re-appear in the outside world.

6. Irving

Irving is one of those dedicated employees of Lumon who cannot tolerate people who break rules. The character portrayed by John Turturro in the series is showcased as the one who can be difficult to work with. However, as the viewers invest deeper into the show, they will understand the deep passion that Irving has for Lumon and its employees.

7. Devon

Devon’s character in the show is known to have compassion for other people. She is the sister of Mark, and she knows exactly how to communicate with him to get the work done. The series showcases some sweet moments between Mark and Devon. Though Devon herself has the life to figure out, with becoming a new mother and looking after her husband, she still tends to be there for her brother and friends.

