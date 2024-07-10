What Is The Hidden Meaning Behind Severance Season 2 Teaser? Explored

Apple TV+ hit sci-fi series, Severance starring Adam Scott has been a massive hit for its unique concept. Nearly two years after the release of its first season, the streamer has recently teased that the second season, which has been a popular demand, will finally debut on Apple TV+. However, the streaming giant was in the mood to make fans brainstorm for the hidden meaning with the first teaser they delivered.

Apple TV+ dropped Severance season 2 teaser in a cryptic way

After a significant delay, the Apple TV+ show Severance is getting the first look into the second season. However, the network has made it rather confusing to understand the cryptic message hidden in the 15-second teaser. At first glance, the teaser seems not to reveal anything important as there were only three lights complemented by a beeping red light in a frame with zero camera movement.

However, Apple TV+ has brilliantly hidden a message transmitting through the red beeping light. A fan on X (Formerly Twitter) decoded the cryptic message revealing that it was in Morse Code— a secret communication method to transmit classified information. Upon decoding the message, the teaser makes sense which potentially reveals the the date of the first trailer drop saying “Tomorrow.”

Playing with fans with a hidden message is seemingly one of the brilliant ideas at the streamer’s disposal as the style and method of it is perfectly fitting to the very essence of the narrative of the show. As expected from the teaser, fans may have a glimpse of the first trailer of the second season of Severance. More details on the show, particularly about the narrative and plot, will be unveiled following the release of the first full-fledged trailer.

The cast of Severance season 2 and more

The second season of the psychological sci-fi thriller series will have Adam Scott in his role, Mark Scout. Patricia Arquette will reprise her role as Harmony Cobel/Mrs. Selvig, alongside John Turturro as Irving, Britt Lower as Helly R/Helena, and Zach Cherry as Dylan. Dichen Lachman will also reprise her Ms. Casey/Gemma role, Jen Tullock will appear as Devon, Michael Chernus as Ricken, Tramell Tillman as Milchik, and Christopher Walken will return to play Burt Goodman.

As per a report by ELLE, eight new cast members also joined the second season of the acclaimed Apple TV+ show, they are Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, John Noble, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. However, their roles are not disclosed as of writing this piece.

Severance season 2 does not have a release date as of yet.

