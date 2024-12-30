'Best Has Yet To Come': Jennifer Lopez Shares Her 2024 Recap VIDEO Amid Divorce From Ben Affleck; SEE Here

Jennifer Lopez had a tumultuous 2024 but her year recap video surprisingly didn’t include the biggest highlight — her fallout with Ben Affleck. On December 30, the actress posted a video montage featuring some memorable moments of this year like her showstopping appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, and walking the red carpet at her film Altas’s premiere.

It also included clips from her films Unstoppable and This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story, some highlights of her musical performances, and a nod to the viral “orange drink” she mentioned in a viral video about her Bodega order. The Good Will Hunting actor was notably missing in the video from whom Lopez had filed for divorce in August after two years of marriage.

The video compilation also featured a clip from one of her interviews where she spoke about “handling” all the good, bad, and ugly the year brought her. "I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things,” she said. "In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go," Lopez said in another interview clip from the Instagram video.

"What a journey this has been. I honestly feel that the best is yet to come," she says in the video. "I can sit here with my heart and soul intact, and still feel really full of love," she added. The On The Floor singer manifested that her life only get better and more beautiful in 2025 because that's how life works. She concluded her message with "See you in 2025!"

Although Lopez and Affleck are no longer a couple, they wish to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their family, especially their kids whom they share with their previous partners. Lopez is a mother to twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Earlier this month, the Ain't Your Mama singer attended a play performance that featured her kid Emme and Affleck's child Seraphina. A few days back, the singer-actress had shared a carousel of pictures from her snowy family getaway and Christmas celebration which featured Emme, her sister Lynda Lopez, and her niece Lucie.