Kendrick Lamar, pgLang & Free Lunch Donate USD 200L To L.A. Charities Post Pop Out Concert; READ

Kendrick Lamar and pgLang's Juneteenth Pop Out concert left a lasting impact on Los Angeles, uniting the city's musical talents for a memorable evening and demonstrating their generosity. Together with Tim Hinshaw's Free Lunch initiative and participating artists, they donated $200,000 to support 20 L.A.-based charities and community initiatives."

Time Hinshaw, owner of Free Lunch stated, “We haven’t seen this type of Unity on the West since we lost our brother Nipsey Hussle. As Dot said on stage, this moment was bigger than a back-and-forth; it was about supporting each other and showing the world that we could come together for a greater cause. All of these organizations play a pivotal role in developing our community and the hope is that we all continue to support them moving forward.”

Chrystani Heinrich, founder & executive director of Compton G.irls Club thanked pgLang and Free Lunch for supporting the girls from the neighbourhood. She said, “It’s refreshing to know that Kendrick always comes back to the community to support the next generation.”

Lamar’s Pop Out concert showcased some of L.A.’s top talent, including Dr. Dre, Tyler, the Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, Steve Lacy, Mustard, and more. Mustard, who performed alongside Lamar and DJ Hed that night, shared his pride in Lamar and the city with Billboard.

Mustard emphasized on the major impact of the Pop Out concert in the city and how it kept the West Coast hip-hop unified. Mustard said, “ It provides a platform for emerging talent, celebrating Black culture, and revitalizing the local music scene. It garnered global attention but also allowed us artists to give back to different programs based around South L.A. and put L.A. back in the driver’s seat for music, something that’s been long overdue.”

We list out the names of charities and community initiatives received by Lamar and his associates' generous donations as per Billboard.

Alma Backyard Farms Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor Brotherhood Crusade Color Compton Compton Advocates Coalition Compton G.irls Club DREAMHAUS LA Friends at Mafundi It’s Bigger Than Us Love + Ethos Peace4Kids Safe Place for Youth Sisters of Watts Social Justice Learning Institute Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center The Hidden Genius Project Think Watts Foundation Tommy The Clown Foundation Unearth & Empower Communities

