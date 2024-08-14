Blake Lively's Response to Domestic Violence Criticism Sparks Further Outrage from Fans; Here's Why

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence.

Blake Lively starrer It Ends With Us has been grabbing headlines since its announcement. From leaks on the film’s sets to hints of drama among the cast, the film has been embroiled in one controversy after another. One major criticism has been the way its promotional tour, led by Blake Lively, has been handled.

It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover's novel, explores themes of domestic violence in romantic relationships. However, the promotional tour has portrayed the film as a bubbly, wholesome love story, similar to last year’s Barbie, despite it being anything but that. This has not gone down well with fans of the book or those familiar with the source material.

Coincidentally, the film’s director and co-lead actor, Justin Baldoni, has been on a separate press tour promoting the actual themes of the movie. His separation from the rest of the cast and rumors of a feud with Lively have only fueled the criticism against her.

To address the backlash, Lively posted a story on Instagram advocating for domestic violence victims and providing resources for help. However, this move backfired, as fans criticized it as a delayed effort, prompted only by the ongoing criticism of her and the film’s promotional tour.

Advertisement

Some Twitter users even accused Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of using the film as a promotional tool for their personal brands, including Deadpool & Wolverine, which released a few weeks before It Ends With Us.

Despite all this, the movie has exceeded expectations on the box-office and has even led to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively breaking Bruce Willis’ and Demi Moore’s decades-old record of a couple having the top two movies running concurrently on the US box office. Whether the online criticism affects the films’ rest of the run or not remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively Become First Married Couple To Top Box Office Records Together After Bruce Willis And Demi Moore