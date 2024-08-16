Reporter Slams Blake Lively For the 'Most Uncomfortable Interview' That Made Her Want to 'Quit' Her Job; See Here

On August 10, Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa posted a four-minute interview with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey on YouTube, which has now gone viral with over 900,000 views.

In the video, Flaa describes the encounter as "the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced." She discusses whether it is inappropriate to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or inquire about their film costumes, and she wants viewers to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

The interview took place in 2016 as part of the promotional campaign for the Woody Allen film Café Society. Flaa's uneasiness seems to stem from Lively's reactions to concerns about her pregnancy and dress choices in the film. Flaa's comments have stirred debate on the limitations of interview questions and the interactions between journalists and celebrities.

According to a person close to Blake Lively, Flaa's "rude statement" caused tension to arise during the interview. This statement suggests that the journalist's style may have contributed to the awkwardness rather than solely Lively's responses. The video's continued popularity is igniting conversations about proper interview techniques and the relationships between celebrities and media professionals.

Flaa began the interview by congratulating Lively on her pregnancy, alluding to her "little bump," as the conversation took place around the same time Lively was expecting her daughter Inez, who was due in September 2016. Lively replied to Flaa with a similar congratulatory comment on her own "little bump."

Advertisement

Later, Flaa commended the film's visual appeal and asked Lively and Posey if they liked donning their costumes. Lively answered by querying why the discourse seemed to revolve primarily around the women's outfits. She questioned if the focus would be the same if the topic was men's clothing. Flaa said that she would definitely inquire about the men's costumes.

Lively talked to Posey about how women's clothes receive less attention than men's as she continued to elucidate her point. Although women's clothing frequently takes center stage in discussions, she stressed that men's clothing should also be recognized and talked about. In her remarks, Lively expressed her displeasure with the gender gap in the costume discussion and called for a more inclusive discussion that takes into account both men's and women's fashion choices.

Blake Lively's close friend sympathized with her over the way she reacted to a recent interview remark regarding her baby belly. The source expressed disapproval of the journalist's word choice, contending that it was impolite and insulting. They said that the interviewer ought to have given Lively's pregnancy more thought if it had to be brought up.

Advertisement

After the interview was released, Flaa posted a thank-you note on Instagram to her followers for their kind words. After sharing the interview, she tweeted her appreciation for the support she got.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Thanks Husband Ryan Reynolds For Her New Look While Jokingly Referencing Deadpool & Wolverine