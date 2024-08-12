‘A Lot More In Common Than You Think’: Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Robin Williams On His 10th Death Anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Jennifer Lopez took to her social media to share an emotionally charged tribute to the legendary actor, Robin Williams, on his 10th death anniversary. Both Lopez and Williams worked together in Jack film, which was released in 1996.

The On The Floor singer took to her Instagram on August 11 (Sunday) to share a heartfelt tribute remembering her former co-star. The singer captioned the post writing, “We all have a lot more in common than you think…” Lopez added, “Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams. Cinema Sunday."

The singer incorporated a scene from the iconic film. If you are not aware, the movie is about a 10-year-old boy Jack who has a condition due to which he appears a lot older than he actually is. This condition makes him face a lot of difficulties in his school but soon, he wins over all his classmates. Jack’s role is portrayed by none other than the late star and Lopez portrays Miss Marquez, Jack’s teacher’s role in the film.

Robin Williams left a huge imprint in the world of cinema. With his talent, not only did he garner the love of the audience but also respect and admiration from the people he has worked with within the industry. He, to this date, is one of the most highly regarded actors.

The actor's passing, back in 2014 shocked everyone as he passed away by suicide. At that time he was 63 years old. This loss was a very hard one for his large fanbase as it was very unexpected. With his presence, he touched millions of hearts.

The actor’s son, Zachary Pym Williams, 41, also shared a post remembering his father. He shared a still of the actor from his 1978 film, Mork & Mindy. The 41-year-old shared an emotional caption. He wrote, “Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years.”

Zac added that he reflected on the love that his father shared with his family, friends, and everyone he met. He continued, “You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family.” Zac concluded the caption with, “Love you forever.”

Throughout his decades-long career, Williams has left a legacy by acting in multiple inspirational films. He starred in diverse hits including Good Will Hunting, Dead Poet’s Society, Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Morning, Vietnam, Aladdin, Jumanji, Night At The Museum, and many more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

