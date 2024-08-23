Big Brother Season 26: Everyone Eliminated Until Week 5

Big Brother Season 26 has been a roller coaster ride of strategy, alliances, and surprises. The housemates this season have brought different styles of play thus making the ambiance in the house to be dynamic. Every week has been full of suspenseful evictions, dramatic competitions, and shocking eliminations that kept viewers on their toes.

In Big Brother Season 26, five players have exited the game so far. Matt Hardeman was the first to go down due to his inability to create strong alliances. Lisa Weintraub was trapped between two powerful alliances and couldn’t escape her fate of eviction.

The next target was Kenny Kelley who started as a competitive player in the game. He tried hard enough to win challenges for safety but became out-maneuvered by Pentagon Alliance members. Cedric Hodges, known for many great plays, fell from grace because of a broken alliance resulting in an unexpected elimination for most fans.

Brooklyn Rivera’s exit was aired on August 22, 2024, marking it as the most recent eviction. She had proven herself as a strategic player throughout most parts of the game but shifting house dynamics and actions by Tucker made her go home forcing other remaining housemates to re-strategize.

Big Brother Season 26 is still ongoing with 11 players left in the Big Brother house. Angela Murray is one such contestant while there are also Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, Joseph Rodriguez, Kimo Apaka, Leah Peters Makensy Manbeck Quinn Martin Rubina Bernabe T’kor Clottey Tucker Des Lauriers.

Angela Murray has shown strength in the competition alongside having a good social game too. Despite being criticized all along, Cam Sullivan-Brown remains unpredictable till now. Chelsie Baham and Joseph Rodriguez preferred connections rather than wins throughout and remained low-key.

Kimo Apaka still poses threats due to his consistency in performance in challenges as the game unfolds. Meanwhile, this season Tucker Des Lauriers has been one of the toughest and most strategic competitors with several wins. Leah Peters and Makensy Manbeck’s closeness may be seen as a strength or weakness depending on others’ views. Still in the mix, are Quinn Martin, Rubina Bernabe, and T’kor Clottey with their respective strategies.

For the rest of the season, fans can tune into CBS on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays to watch Big Brother where house guests continue to compete for the grand prize.

