Big Brother Season 26: Premiere Date, How To Watch And More DETAILS Explored

The 26th season of Big Brother has returned. The popular reality show is back on CBS this week. A special two-night premiere will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, with the series launching episodes on July 17 and July 18.

The show will air between 9 and 10 p.m. ET/PT on both nights. New episodes will follow the premieres on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays only. There will be live evictions on Thursdays, thereby amplifying the intensity.

Meet the houseguests and new theme

This season’s participants have been revealed by CBS, there are 16 in total. Among them is a crochet business owner as well as a celebrity chef. These diverse players promise to bring unique dynamics inside the house since interactions among them would undoubtedly lead to interesting alliances and conflicts.

Big Brother Artificial Intelligence, or BB AI, is the theme for this season. The executive producers, Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan expressed their enthusiasm for this new twist they are planning to use.

They also mentioned that past themes included summer camp, tech, and multiverse, among others, in line with different seasons of the show. Fun, comedy, and unexpected gameplay are some of the things that BB AI wants to bring out through this particular theme.

How to watch

You can watch Big Brother live on CBS or stream it at Paramount+. Furthermore, Big Brother Live Feeds are available for subscribers of Paramount+ as well as Pluto TV who can view them too. These feeds provide non-stop access into the house thus fans can keep track of all activities going down there.

Big Brother Season 26 is poised to be another thrilling installment. Viewers should anticipate high drama and surprises with a new theme and an exciting cast line-up coming soon after you know where to find the right place that offers such services online without wasting your time.

