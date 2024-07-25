Marvel CEO Kevin Feige Reveals How The Matrix Influenced 2000s X-Men Movie Costumes

We have all grown up watching the X-Men movies by Fox Studios. While it is coming to an end with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, as the MCU is set to welcome the mutants in its universe, Kevin Feige has come forward to talk about a very peculiar topic from the nostalgic tales of X-Men movies.

Bryan Singer’s X-Men movies introduced us to some of the greatest mutants but had one flaw, that still irritates the fans, its costume.

Kevin Feige reveals why previous X-Men movies did not have comic-accurate suits

It was back in 2000 when Bryan Singer first successfully brought up the topic of mutants and put forth it in front of the world. This was the exact time when people first had their eyes on Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the character that he is still carrying with his blood and bone.

While everything was almost perfect in the original X-Men movies, its costumes still happen to be a very big part of the discussion by CBM fanatics. In the past movies we saw, X-Men wearing black leather suits, which were kind of classy but did not match the comic accuracy.

Kevin Feige who was credited as the associated producer for the first X-Men movie that came out in the year 2000, has now revealed why that decision was made and spoke of a major Hollywood film that played a vital role in X-Men’s costume.

Recently, during the press conference of Deadpool & Wolverine, Kevin Feige unveiled that The Matrix had influenced the executives associated with the movie, forcing them to make a decision over its costume, as reported by Screen Rant.

“There were studio execs in charge, who knew that The Matrix had been a big hit and The Matrix had black leather, so let’s put them in black leather,” stated Kevin Feige during the conference.

However, the Marvel Studios movies are at the top of their game when it comes to comic-accurate costumes.

Costumes in Marvel Studios films

As the MCU is slowly introducing mutants to its audience, a heavy resemblance of its suits can be seen from the comics.

While we never had the privilege to watch Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in comic accurate suit, with all hopes lost after Logan, the latest entry in Marvel has worked as a blessing.

Not only that but even, Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X gave the fans a perfect resemblance. With that Kelsey Grammer’s Beast as seen in The Marvel’s, also looked very similar to its comics counterpart.

It's not just with X-Men costumes that Marvel is paying attention to the details, but Moon Knight, Black Bolt, and many other happens to be a perfect example of comic book-adapted suits.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters this Friday.

