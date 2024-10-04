Maggie Baird, an actress and the mother of singer siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, is reacting to rumors that her kid is a nepo baby.

In a recent interview with Glamour for this year's Women of the Year edition, which focused on the mothers of celebrities, Baird addressed claims that her daughter, who won a Grammy, benefited from nepotism because she spent a long time working as an actor in Los Angeles.

The topic of discussion was Baird's 1999 Friends episode cameo, which became popular online recently. She portrayed a casting director in the episode, helping Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani prepare for an audition that he must attend to maintain his health insurance.

Baird told the outlet, "I think it’s hilarious. Because that came out, and it was like, ‘Oh, Billie is a nepo baby. And I’m like, ‘Did you know that I got that episode of Friends because I was about to lose my health insurance?"

Baird further called herself and Eilish's father, Patrick O'Connell, 'working-class actors'.The actress added, "We eked out a meager living, which allowed us to spend a lot of time with our kids, which was fantastic," she remarked. However, the majority of those in the industry are either just like us or very different from us and unable to accomplish that.

Eilish's mom has had a busy career in film and television from the 1980s to the 2010s. Baird primarily played supporting roles in most of her onscreen appearances, appearing in shows including Charmed, The X-Files, The West Wing, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The actress has also voiced characters in video games.

Baird and O'Connell crossed paths while practicing for a play in Alaska in 1984, and got married 11 years later. Their acting careers took a backseat as soon as they became parents when they welcomed their son Finneas O'Connell in 1997 and Eilish in 2001.

Baird and O'Connell have been a huge supporter of their children's musical ambitions and have seen multiple significant professional turning points for Finneas and Eilish. They attended the Oscars in 2024 with their son and daughter, where Eilish and Finneas won Best Original Song for Barbie's What Was I Made For.

