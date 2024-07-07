Fact Check: Did Billie Eilish's Mom Appear In Friends? Explored

A recent clip from the iconic sitcom, Friends, has surfaced online which has shocked the masses. In the viral clip, one can capture the cameo of Billie Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird. Maggie shares the screen with fan-favorite character Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc. Here’s all you need to know about the unheard cameo of Billie Eilish’s mom on Friends.

Billie Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, had a cameo in Friends

Billie Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, made her cameo appearance in Season 6 and Episode 4 of the Friends. The episode is titled, The One Where Joey Loses His Insurance, and depicts Joey auditioning for his acting gig in front of Maggie. Maggies plays the role of casting director in the episode and eventually ends up rejecting Joey.

In the episode, Joey gets diagnosed with Hernia but despite the pain, he refuses to visit the hospital because he has lost his health insurance. Thus he is desperate to clear the audition process. However, due to his health condition, he struggles in the entire audition process and ends up getting rejected by Maggie.

Who is Billie Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird?

The surface video has raised curiosity about the Lovely singer’s mother, Maggie Baird. Born on March 29, 1959, she is an American actress who has appeared in multiple renowned projects throughout her career. She made her TV debut through a Soap Opera, called Another World, in 1981. Her film debut was featured in the 1998 crime drama thriller, An Innocent Man.

Some of the other Maggie’s notable works are included in TV series like Bones, The X-Files, Charmed, The West Wing, Six Feet Under, and many more. The singer’s mom also wrote a 2013 independent film titled Life Inside Out. Baird has even lent her voice to several video games such as the Mass Effect series, the Saints Row series, the EverQuest II series, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, among many more.

However, the news of her cameo in Friends triggered several netizens who accused Billie Eilish of being a nepo-baby, because of her mom’s work in the industry. However, as per Reader, Eilish’s brother, Finneas O'Connell, defended her sister by stating, "None of you had any idea at all who she was." Nonetheless, Maggie’s much-ignored cameo in the Friends was surely a surprise to many.

