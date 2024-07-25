Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Out Miley Cyrus And Tish Cyrus In Viral Audio Notes And Texts; Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to foul language

Billy Ray Cyrus slams Miley Cyrus, and his ex-wife Tish in the audio clips and texts that went viral on the internet. The musician allegedly engaged in a heated argument with his estranged wife, Firerose Cyrus, over leaving for a concert. Not only did Cyrus seem furious over the person on the phone, but he also mentioned his children and ex in a bad light. The Daily Mail was the first to report about the audio clips, where the songwriter was screaming at his wife, and Firerose repeatedly asked him to stop.

According to the media reports, the duo was arguing about the timing of Billy Ray’s performance, which turned ugly with both parties raising their voices over each other.

Conversations recovered from the audio clips and texts exchanged between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Cyrus

The conversation between Ray Cyrus and Firerose began with the musician claiming that he had to leave for the performance 2 hours ago, to which his wife claims that he still has time, and can leave now as well. Firerose’s statements agitated the singer, and he said, “Get the f–k out of here. I had to go when I was ready to go. If you had just shut the f–k up.” After the actor continued arguing with his high pitched voice, Firerose asked Cyrus to “please stop screaming at me.”

Cyrus continued to say, “You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I’m going to go out in public with your dumb a– and f–king have you do this s–t anywhere you want in front of whomever.” The audio then cuts to the musician talking about his children and calling them a ‘devil’s skank” in the clip.

What message did Billy Ray Cyrus write about Tish Cyrus and her podcast?

In the messages retrieved by US Weekly, Ray Cyrus slammed Tish and her podcast, Call Me Daddy. The Some Gave All singer wrote in his texts, “Somebody went on a podcast... to promote their podcas... and came off like 'Sorry, I’m Drunk’ and accidentally told the TRUTH for a change.” He further added, “It’s in her own words. She is a lia, a w***, and a cheat. Complete skank. S**m of the earth. A fraud. It makes Deanna [SIC] Lohan look like Mother Theresa. Stepcest is about to blow up in the bitches face!!!!!”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus married in 1993, and got separated in 2022. While the former married Firerose Cyrus in 2023, Tish went on to tie the knot with Prison Break actor, Dominic Purcell.

