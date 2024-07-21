Did Billy Ray Cyrus Perform At Trump Rally Shooting Victim's Funeral? Here's What We Know

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of death.

Billy Ray Cyrus performed at the funeral of Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed at a Donald Trump rally. Cyrus sang the classic hymn Amazing Grace at the remembrance service for Comperatore, who died trying to protect his family. The incident occurred during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Billy Ray Cyrus honoured Corey Comperatore in his funeral. Comperatore was the firefighter who was identified as the shooting victim of a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Comperatore, who died trying to protect his family, was identified as the shooter who opened fire at the rally.

PEOPLE confirmed Cyrus sang a rendition of Amazing Grace and his 1992 song Some Gave All as a special music selection during a celebration of life service for Comperatore at Cabot Church in Cabot, Pa., where The New York Times reports he was a longtime member. "Corey Comperatore is a Army reservist veteran and former firefighter chief. [Cyrus] BRC has always been passionate about honoring troops and first responders," a source said of the performance. "Today he was honored to join the family and perform during the service."

A procession of around 500 fire trucks, including some from Florida and Texas, was set to drive from a church to Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company near Comperatore's hometown of Sarver. An electronic billboard in Freeport, Pennsylvania, displayed a photo of the late firefighter alongside the phrase a real hero.

Per CBS News, Trump, 78, paid tribute to Comperatore at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, saying, "Tragically the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everybody tells me.” During his address onstage, the former president also kissed the firefighter’s helmet that was on display and called for a moment of silence from the crowd.

A brief about Corey Comperatore

Apart from Trump, three men were hit. Corey Comperatore of Sarver, Pennsylvania, was killed. Comperatore, aged 50, worked as a project and tooling engineer and was the former chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company. According to his family and Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, he died while shielding his wife and two daughters from gunfire.

Corey Comperatore was identified as the victim of Trump’s rally shooting in Butler, Pa., a day after the tragedy occurred. Trump was injured mid-speech during the incident, which the FBI said was an assassination attempt. Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvanian, was killed after opening fire at a rally, resulting in the death of one spectator and two others being seriously injured.

During a press conference on Sunday, July 14, Gov. Shapiro honored Comperatore’s life by saying, “Corey was a girl-dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday,” according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Comperatore's sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, mourned her late brother's death on Facebook, writing, "The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable."

She added, "My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality."

In addition to his volunteer firefighting work, Comperatore was employed as a project and tooling engineer at a plastics manufacturing company, according to his social media profiles.

