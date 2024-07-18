Billy Ray Cyrus Wins Court Order To Block Estranged Wife Firerose From Using His Funds Amid Divorce Battle: Details

Billy Ray Cyrus has secured a minor yet significant victory in his rocky divorce battle with his estranged wife, Firerose. The singer’s emergency motion to cut off Firerose from further spending any of his money has been granted by a Tennessee judge, People reported on Wednesday, July 17.

Per the court order filed on July 10 and obtained by the outlet, a Williamson County judge found “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges” on Cyrus’ credit cards. The court, meanwhile, also obliged Cyrus and Firerose to “exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements” by July 11 and to engage in “good faith mediation” by August 31.

Statements from Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus’ legal representatives post recent ruling

Firerose’s attorney, in a statement given to People, detailed that the court found no wrongdoing on his client’s end and that she has been cleared of all accusations from Cyrus.

The latter’s lawyers, however, doubled down on his client’s claims, accusing Firerose of fraudulently using his credit cards to make purchases while being estranged from him. The attorney additionally informed the publication that Firerose has been barred from making future transactions using Cyrus’ cards.

ALSO READ: 'Truth Will Be Revealed': Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Cryptic Image Amid His Bitter Divorce With Ex Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s messy divorce battle

Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose in May after being married to the Australian singer for nearly seven months. In the time since their split, both parties have accused each other of abuse in court filings. Firerose accused the country crooner of “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse” in documents filed on June 14, to which Cyrus responded with his own filing 10 days later, accusing his estranged wife of verbally, emotionally, and physically abusing him. In a separate filing, Cyrus had alleged Firerose of executing a campaign to isolate him from his family.

Advertisement

In his original divorce filing, the Achy Breaky Heart singer cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reasons for the split. He also sought annulment of his marriage with Firerose on grounds of fraud.

ALSO READ: 'Happy To Be Out Of The Marriage': Billy Ray Cyrus Wants Firerose Divorce Drama To Be Over; Source Claims