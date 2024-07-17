Billy Ray Cyrus did score a win in his divorce from Firerose Cyrus. A Tennessee judge has approved Billy Ray Cyrus' emergency motion to prevent his divorced wife Firerose from using his credit cards. Billy filed an emergency motion earlier this month to obtain a temporary restraining order to prevent Firerose from authorized use of his personal and company credit cards and accounts.

The filing came after she allegedly spent $96,000 of his money following his divorce filing. According to PEOPLE, in a July 10 court filing, a Williamson County judge ruled that there was no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges on Cyrus' cards. As a result, the judge immediately barred Firerose from using the cards.

The July 1 hearing's proceedings were detailed in the order, which also required Cyrus, 62, and Firerose, 37, to exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements by July 11 and to begin good faith meditation by August 31.

According to earlier reports by PEOPLE, in response to Billy Ray's request for the restraining order, Firerose had claimed there was no emergency and that Billy Ray's claims that she had made 37 unauthorized charges were untrue.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose accuse each other of abuse

In May 2024, Cyrus filed for divorce from the Australian singer after being married for almost seven months. In the weeks that followed, the divorce became contentious as both sides accused the other of abuse in court documents.

In records filed on June 14, Firerose accused the country music artist of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse. 10 days later, Cyrus filed papers alleging he had been verbally, emotionally, and physically abused by Firerose.

A second document, however, contained accusations from Cyrus that Firerose had been carrying out an attempt to isolate him from his family, preventing him from speaking with one of his daughters among other things.

Who is Billy Ray Cyrus' wife Firerose?

Firerose was born into a family of symphony musicians and raised in Sydney, Australia. Later, to pursue a music career, she relocated to Los Angeles, California. Firerose had a few hits as a solo artist before working with Billy Ray on the song New Day, which was her big break.

