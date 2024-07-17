Does King Charles Have A Nickname For Meghan Markle? Here's What Reports Say

It appears that the ‘kind’ King Charles has given Meghan Markle a very special nickname, one that reflects his true opinion of her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in May 2018, and their decision to step back from the Royal Family in January 2020 strained relations with the rest of the Royals. It was during this period that King Charles reportedly coined a special nickname for Meghan Markle, the former actress turned royal.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: The Monarchy Today and Beyond: Examining Queen Elizabeth’s Reign and Succession, Charles referred to Meghan Markle as a "tough cookie" or "tungsten." Tungsten is a highly resilient metal known for its hardness and durability, which could symbolize Meghan's strong-willed nature. It's speculated that Prince Harry may still use this nickname for his wife.

Meghan and Harry have further strained their relationship with the royal family through candid remarks in interviews, Netflix documentaries, and Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare.

Royal expert reflects on William and Harry's Rift and Diana's potential role in reconciliation

Relations between Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, have deteriorated to the point where William avoids communication with Harry and Meghan. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Mirror, ‘William, who is sensitive and who prefers routine, found it less painful to cut family ties rather than prolong negative feelings because of the existing family entourage."

The exact timing of their last meeting remains uncertain. In a January 2023 interview on 60 Minutes, Harry mentioned that there had been no communication between him and William recently, although he expressed his desire to be friends with his brother in the future.

Despite their current distance, former BBC royal correspondent Jenny Bond believes their late mother, Princess Diana, could have been the one person capable of healing their rift. Bond expressed her belief to GB News that Diana would have been devastated by their ongoing feud, yet confident that she could have reunited them and resolved their differences.

While the possibility of reconciliation between William and Harry remains uncertain, Diana's hypothetical role in uniting them serves as a poignant reminder of familial bonds amidst royal tensions.

Jenny Bond describes Harry as The Spencer

Jenny Bond described Harry as the Spencer of the two brothers, highlighting his fragility, fiery nature, and resemblance to Diana. She emphasized his complexity, likability, and endearing traits, noting his tendency, like his mother, to carve his own path.

During his visit to the UK in May to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Harry did not meet with any members of the royal family, including his father King Charles. Their last interaction occurred when Harry flew to London in February after King Charles's cancer diagnosis. The two had a 45-minute meeting at Clarence House during that visit.

