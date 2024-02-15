Billy Ray Cyrus Tries To Reconcile With Daughter Miley Cyrus Amid Ongoing Family Feud, The Grammy Winner Not Too Keen

Miley Cyrus is still feuding with her dad after noticeably snubbing him in her debut Grammy acceptance speech earlier this month. A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Billy Ray Cyrus “tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys.” The same source further added, “The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn't last forever.

Fans have speculated about the rift in the Cyrus family ever since the Flowers singer’s parents Tish and Billy Cyrus filed for divorce in 2022. Miley only confirmed the rift after leaving her dad out and only thanking her mother, her sister, and her love Maxx Morando at the Grammys. We are exploring the Cyrus family feud in detail below and don't mind you joining us.

Miley Cyrus confirms Cyrus family rift at the 2024 Grammys

On February 4, Miley Cyrus received accolades for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards. As previously mentioned, during her acceptance speech, the singer expressed gratitude towards her mother and sister but noticeably omitted any mention of her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. This exclusion reignited discussions surrounding their ongoing estrangement, which originated after Tish and Billy Ray's separation in 2022, followed by their respective relationships with other individuals. Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell in August 2023. Her wedding nuptials were attended by Miley and her older half-siblings Trace and Brandi Cyrus. Her younger siblings Braison and Noah Cyrus were noticeably missing.

Billy Ray, on the other hand, married Firerose, who is 27 years his junior, in October 2023. “There’s nothing left to say, and they both harbor resentment,” the aforementioned Us Weekly source informed while noting that the exes are not even on speaking terms.

No signs of resolution on the horizon in the Cyrus family

“The family dynamics have not been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all,” the publication noted citing a different tipster. The source also claimed that Noah and Braison Cyrus, Miley’s younger siblings, were invited to their mom’s wedding but “opted not to go” and “that's created a tension with their mom.”

A third source told Us Weekly, "Miley hasn't gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family.”

Looks like everyone in the Cyrus family is feuding with one another with no prospect of reconciliation in sight.

In other Miley Cyrus news, the Grammy winner has reportedly moved in with her boyfriend Maxx. The couple are staying together at her home in Malibu.

