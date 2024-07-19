Stray Kids amazes with upbeat and energetic Chk Chk Boom music video featuring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds from album ATE

Stray Kids finally made a comeback after 8 months with their album ATE along with the title track Chk Chk Boom. The music video for the title track Chk Chk Boom also features the popular Hollywood stars, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

The group rose to fame for their relatable lyrics, amazing performances, and catchy tunes. Moreover, they are also a self-producing group which sets them apart from many. They are known for their popular songs like MANIAC, S-Class, and more.

Stray Kids stuns with powerful performance in Chk Chk music video featuring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

On July 19, Stray Kids released their album ATE along with the music video of the title track Chk Chk Boom which features Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The track has a very distinct flavor of Stary Kids as it is both catchy and has powerful beats. The song also contains Latin beats and a few common Spanish words.

Their latest album, ATE, consists of eight tracks, which include Mountains, Chk Chk Boom, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, Twilight, Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (Festival version). The songs belong to various genres like EDM, hip-hop, and more.

The group will also be kicking off their World Tour 2024 DominATE in August. The first concert will be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on August 24. They will also be performing in Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. It was previously teased that Stary Kids would be performing at 40 stops.

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show in 2017. It consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. In March 2018, they officially made their debut with the EP I Am Not. Their latest release was their EP Rock-Star, which was released on November 10 along with the music video of the title track, LALALA.

The group also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth for their track Lose My Breath, which was released on May 10. The dynamic group also flaunted their fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.

