Blake Lively Starrer It Ends With Us Features Songs by Taylor Swift and Post Malone and More

The soundtrack of It Ends With Us is star-studded. The film, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestseller, features Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, and Justin Baldoni, who also directs.

Taylor Swift’s My Tears Ricochet is used in the first trailer, while the second trailer features Ethel Cain’s Strangers and her cover of Britney Spears’ Everytime. Lively, 36, thanked celebrities like Spears and Swift in her personal credits for their contributions.

The movie's soundtrack includes Lana Del Rey’s Cherry, Birdy’s Skinny Love, Lewis Capaldi’s Love The Hell Out Of You, and Creed’s With Arms Wide Open. Also featured are Rhye’s Hymn, Tow'rs’ Girl In Calico, and Chyvonne Scott’s Everybody Needs A Friend.

Additionally, the soundtrack includes Barrett Strong’s Money (That's What I Want), Fatboy Slim’s Praise You, Thom Yorke’s Dawn Chorus, and Post Malone’s White Iverson.

Moreover, the soundtrack features DRAMA’s Dark Rain, Cigarettes After Sex’s Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby, and Dashboard Confessional’s Carry This Picture. Additionally, Brittany Howard’s I Don’t, Lucinda Williams’ Fruits Of My Labor, and Aldous Harding’s Horizon are included.

In a recent Instagram Story, Lively shared that she, along with music supervisor Season Kent and editor Shane Reid, poured their hearts into the final soundtrack. It Ends With Us will be released in theaters on August 9.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Shares Glimpses Of Her And Ryan Reynold’s NYC Apartment; Here’s What We Know