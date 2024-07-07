Top 10 Lana Del Rey Songs: From Video Games To Heroin And West Coast

Lana Del Rey put her foot into the music industry with one of her best songs to date, Video Games. The song not only got Del Rey fame but also created a wave of new music amongst the audience. The artist’s composition of songs brought back the tunes of 1960s pop and torch ballads in the early 2010s. Just a year after her debut in 2011, Del Ray released her first studio album, Born To Die.

Lana Del Rey, for her fans, has been the Reigning Queen of summertime songs. While the singer has produced some of the best songs of the decade, she is also misunderstood by a group of people, for writing brutally honest lyrics for her tracks. Here’s a look at Del Rey’s best songs of all time.

Top 10 Lana Del Rey Songs

1. Video Games

Lana Del Rey debuted in the music industry with Video Games in 2011. Though the singer has produced numerous hits ever since, her first song remains unbeatable in her fans’ hearts and minds. The track brought a sense of freshness to the already popular pop tempos. Video Games’ lyrics composition is the perfect blend of romance and dreadfulness, mixed with the glassy, textured voice of Del Rey. The song stands out among the other tracks in the same genre.

2. The Grants

The Grants is one of the best songs by Del Rey from her ninth studio album. The song describes a soulful and gospel themed lullaby. While the musician has gone for a very American style of tune for the track, The Grants is an ode to Del Rey’s family, as through the song she pays tribute to her late uncle and grandmother.

The listeners of The Grants are sure to be in for an emotional rollercoaster as the lyrics of the song translate to Del Rey’s family struggles and past incidences in her life.

3. Gods and Monsters

Lana Del Rey dropped the 2012 track Gods and Monsters following the success of her first studio album, Born to Die. Through the composition of the song, the artist recalled her experience of entering the garden of evil in Los Angeles. Gods and Monsters was featured in the short film Tropico. The song has references to lost innocence and the process of adulting. A line in the song perfectly matches the description: “I was an angel looking to get f***ed hard.”

4. Love

Love embodies the carefree exuberance of youth. 2017 saw Lana Del Rey release a classic song that had music lovers chatting about it. The musician also added a pretty cool tune to the track while talking about life. The song adds to the feeling of Yin and Yang, with pop cultural references hidden in the lyrics. Del Rey sent out a sweet tribute to the Beach Boys’ ballad, Don’t Worry Baby. Love is part of the singer’s fifth studio album, Lust for Life.

5. Off To The Races

One of the classic songs dropped by Lana Del Ray, Off to the Races, has been etched into the list of pop cultural songs of the decade. Not only did Del Rey fans croon the song's lyrics aloud, but the track was widely discussed by celebrities, and fellow singers of the Love Crooner also praised the composition. The track is based against an uptempo beat, and its rap like singing by Del Rye is still fresh even 12 years after the song’s release.

6. National Anthem

The art of storytelling was conquered by Lana Del Rey in the 2012 track, National Anthem. The song celebrated a woman’s triumph in the iconic love triangle, showcased in the music video. The lyrics of National Anthem tell the fictional story of love between John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe, portrayed by ASAP Rocky and Del Rey, respectively. The words of the song are, “It’s a love story for the new age/For the sixth page/We’re on a quick, sick rampage.”

7. Venice Bitch

Venice Bitch by Lana Del Rey is not only one of the most loved tracks but also a beautiful tribute to Nash and Young’s 1970s album, Deja Vu. The tunes of the tracks can hypnotize the listeners straight for as long as the song goes on. The 2018 song of the artist is an experiment in trying new beats and techniques of creating music, and Del Rey passed the test successfully.

Del Rey created the beats for Venice Bitch with the help of a synthesizer and bass guitar, giving the lyrics a corse background.

8. Heroin

Despite being the saddest song Lana Del Rey has ever written, Heroin from her Lust for Life album is her favorite, according to the singer. According to the reports, the 2017 song was a tribute to Del Rey’s ex-boyfriend, who passed away in 2011 due to an overdose of heroin. The lyrics of the song read, “I’m flyin’ to the moon again, dreamin’ about heroin/How it gave you everything and took your life away.” The track also adds to the references by Charles Manson and a haunting chorus to add drama to the song.

9. Born To Die

The passionate title track of Del Rey’s debut album is dedicated to the women who consider themselves as toxic and unbearable. Born to Die has upbeat strings and beats with a touch of tragedy that is translated into the lyrics as, “Oh, my heart it breaks/Every step that I take/But I’m hoping at the gates/They’ll tell me that you’re mine.” The music video also exudes passion and luring for each other, as Del Rey romances a tattooed guy against the backdrop the American flag.

10. West Coast

After dropping the hit Born to Die album, Lana Del Rey took a 180-degree turn in her music-making career. West Coast has been created by the Video Games singer with the use of loud drums, an old microphone, and heavy guitars to give the listeners the feel of the tempo. The chorus in the song is rather slower than the tempo of the track. West Coast grabbed the third spot on Cosmpolitian’s list of the top 50 songs in 2014. The music was grooved to by hundreds of fans of Lana Del Rey.

