Throwback: When Millie Bobby Brown Revealed She’s A Taylor Swift Fan; Dubbed Herself 'Hardcore' Swiftie

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in Stranger Things, opened up about her love for Taylor Swift during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The young actress revealed the extent of her fandom, saying, "I am like hardcore. Like, I know exactly where she is at all times kind of thing."

This statement was made in response to host Kelly Clarkson's playful remark that "some might call that a stalker," to which Brown joked, "It's like loosely based."

Brown's feelings for Taylor Swift go beyond casual admiration. She described her experience on Swift's Eras Tour as "the most amazing experience." Brown shared her connection with other Swift fans, saying, "The fans there are the same as me. We love her that much."

Brown's love for Taylor Swift is meticulous. She and her sister keep a detailed list of every surprise song Swift performs during her tour dates as per PEOPLE. She said they have a board, she and her sister like to cross out the songs that Swift has done so they know which songs are left. This system allows them to anticipate what she's going to do next.

Brown stated her own experience on the Eras Tour, saying that when she went to her show in Ohio, she flew there solely for Taylor, and when she played Evermore, Brown collapsed on the ground. She added that it was quite crazy, but it was an incredible experience.

Taylor Swift's influence on Brown extends into her personal life as well. Brown, who turned 20 in February, referred to this milestone as the beginning of a "new era," which was inspired by Swift. This sentiment reflects the profound impact Swift's music and persona have had on Brown's perspective and personal growth.

Brown's admiration for Swift is also evident in pivotal moments in her life. When she announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi on Instagram in April 2023, she used lyrics from Swift's song Lover as a caption. "I've loved you three summers now, honey. I want 'em all 🤍," she wrote, alongside a photo of her and Bongiovi on the beach. Swift's approval was clear; she liked the post.

Months later, Brown continued to express her love for Swift in a lighthearted way. She posted selfies wearing a T-shirt saying, "I'm in love with a married woman…My wife!" The photos also included a phone case with lyrics from Swift's song Anti-Hero that read, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has made significant progress in her acting career. She made her TV debut in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013 and later appeared in Intruders in 2014. Brown's acclaimed performance in Stranger Things earned her many award nominations and wins.

She appeared in the films Godzilla: King of the Monsters and its sequel, as well as Enola Holmes and its sequel, which she also produced. Brown also launched her beauty line, Florence by Mills, and released her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, in 2023. She expanded her repertoire with new projects such as Damsel and The Electric State.

