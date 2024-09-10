Blake Lively Was 'Vulnerable And Upset' By It Ends With Us Drama, Says Source

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Blake Lively was reportedly dismayed by the negative attention surrounding the release of her hit movie It Ends With Us. A source for People revealed that she was "pretty surprised at the backlash and drama" that accompanied the film's debut last month.

The outlet’s tipster says that Lively, who served double duty as both actress and producer on the film, was left feeling “vulnerable and upset” because there wasn’t a day during the promotion of the movie when she wasn’t in the news in a negative light. “She’s just not used to that kind of drama,” the source added, noting that the situation “felt out of control to her.”

Despite the fiasco, however, the insider reported that Lively will continue to push forward with projects she’s passionate about.

The Gossip Girl alum will next be seen in A Simple Favor 2 alongside Anna Kendrick, while It Ends With Us, a book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, has become the highest-grossing box office hit of her career so far, grossing over $300 million globally. Hopes for a sequel, however, seem low.

Hoover wrote a follow-up book to It Ends With Us, titled It Starts With Us. Baldoni, 40, one of the two male leads in the movie, who also served as a director on the production, owns the rights to turn the second volume into a film. There is, however, rumored tension between him and Lively.

Speculation of a feud between the two co-stars intensified when the on-screen lovers did not pose for photos together on the red carpet at the film’s premiere. Additionally, they did not participate in joint press events in the months leading up to the release.

Another controversy surrounding the screen presentation of It Ends With Us involved the film’s marketing, with people claiming it was misleading for a project dealing with themes of domestic violence and trauma. Clips of Lively wearing florals on the press tour and encouraging fans to do the same for the film went viral online, further exacerbating the situation.

Lively’s co-star, Brandon Skelnar, who will take center stage in the sequel film if it is made, spoke about the negativity directed at Lively and Hoover for marketing the film as a rom-com via an Instagram post. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive,” he said in part.

The actor plays Atlas in the film, Lively’s character Lily’s first love.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

