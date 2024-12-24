Blake Lively’s A Simple Favor 2 Costar Michele Morrone Supports Her Amid Lawsuit Fiasco; Says He ‘Felt Her Pain’

Michele Morrone, who starred opposite Blake Lively in the crime-thriller A Simple Favor 2, has voiced his support for her amid allegations of misbehavior against Justin Baldoni. On Monday, December 23, the Italian actor took to his Instagram story to weigh in on Lively’s sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit against Baldoni .

In the video shared by Morrone on his Instagram, he implied that, even though he doesn’t like to address sensitive issues on social media, he believes it’s high time to speak out for the person he loves—referring to Lively. “I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain,” he recalled from the sets of A Simple Favor 2.

"We had the opportunity to talk about it, me and her. Blake was in pain,” he added. Speaking of the allegations Lively made against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, and the backlash she received, Morrone said he’s “tired” of seeing cruel and bad comments about the Green Lantern actress.

He concluded the video with a message to Lively, saying, “Blake, I love you so much. Keep it up, and we’re going to see each other very, very soon.” The actress started filming the sequel to her and Morrone’s 2018 film after wrapping the dark romance adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book.

The 365 Days actor wasn’t the first to voice his support for Lively. Brandon Sklenar, who also starred opposite her in It Ends With Us, supported the actress on social media. He shared a link to the New York Times archive of the legal documents, a breakdown of Lively’s complaint, and asked his followers to check it out.

“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, READ THIS,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, referring to the link. Author Colleen Hoover also rendered her support to the actress with a sweet message on her Instagram stories.

According to documents obtained by multiple media outlets, Lively accused Baldoni of harassment on their film set and of planning an alleged online smear campaign —along with other people from the production team—to “destroy” her reputation.

