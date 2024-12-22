'False, Outrageous And…': Justin Baldoni's Attorney Denies It Ends With Us Co-Star Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment And Smear Campaign Lawsuit

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni with claims of sexual harassment and starting an online smear campaign against her.

The Lawsuit allegedly claimed that the actor/director used a negative social media post about Hailey Bieber as an example for his PR team to do the same against Lively, according to a newly filed complaint from her legal team claims.

The Green Lantern actress's sexual harassment lawsuit used a series of private messages as an exhibit. It showed Baldoni's text and email exchanges with PR executive Jennifer Abel and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan as they planned Lively's alleged smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation.

However, the Jane The Virgin actor's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, denied the allegations. In a statement to People magazine, he called the claims "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

In one of the exchanges, Baldoni allegedly texted a screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) about Bieber, titled "Hailey Bieber's history of bullying many women."

"This is what we would need," he wrote in the text to Abel. "Yes, I literally just spoke to Melissa about this on the break about what we discussed last night for social and digital. Focus on Reddit, TikTok, [Instagram]," she replied.

According to the complaint, Abel sent a message to Nathan, expressing her wish to "plant pieces" of how horrible Lively is to work with. "Same," Nathan responded, adding that one of her journalist friends was "ready when we are" to start the alleged smear campaign, as per the complaint.

In one of Lively's alleged lawsuits filed in California, she claimed to suffer "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" because of Baldoni's behavior behind closed doors. "The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children," the lawsuit claimed.

The production, crew and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, held multiple meetings to discuss the actor's alleged bad behavior towards her, as per the complaint. The actress allegedly sought protection against "improvising" kissing scenes and "personal, physical touching of, or sexual comments" from Baldoni.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.